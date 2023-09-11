Meghann Fahy is staying mum about her romantic life. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the White Lotus star at Ralph Lauren's recent New York Fashion Week show, and she played coy about whether or not she's dating her co-star, Leo Woodall, who also stepped out for the event.

After ET mentioned that a real-life romance came out of the HBO series, Fahy, 33, quipped, "Have you seen romance come out of White Lotus?"

As for the series itself, which Fahy starred on as Daphne Sullivan, the actress joked, "I don't know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Romance rumors started swirling around the pair as season 2 of The White Lotus was airing in late 2022. Around the same time, they fueled the speculation on social media, sharing photos of each other and exchanging I love yous in the comments section.

Still, neither Fahy nor Woodall has publicly confirmed their relationship. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January, Fahy addressed the situation.

"Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys," she said in response to a fan question.

When Cohen said he would be thrilled if the co-stars were dating, the 33-year-old actress responded, "You would? For you, I'll say sure." Fahy then quickly added, "I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

While Fahy opted to keep quiet about her connection to Woodall, who starred on the HBO series as Jack, she was quick to share her congratulations to their fellow White Lotus co-star, Lukas Gage, who tied the knot with Chris Appleton in April.

"Oh my gosh. I haven't seen him in a while, but I'm so happy for him, for both of them really," she gushed to ET about the newlyweds. "It's just awesome."

Fahy, who wore stud earrings by Effy, was likewise delighted to praise Ralph Lauren as she spoke to ET at his show.

"I feel like it's just effortless and also timeless, so that really aligns with the things that I'm attracted to in my day-to-day life," she said of the famed designer's looks. "I really like to be comfortable. Every Ralph Lauren dress that I've ever worn has been just the most comfortable thing."

