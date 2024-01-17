Maria Shriver is one proud mama!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the author, 68, congratulated her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 30, on his recent casting in HBO's highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus. Shriver, a mom of four, shared a screenshot of Variety's announcement regarding the upcoming season and the casting of her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Patrick, Patrick, Patrick! I'm so proud of you! First you get engaged, then you become the face of @emporioarmani, and now you get cast in one of my favorite shows of all time, White Lotus! Wow!!!" Shriver wrote. "All that hard work and determination is really paying off."

The former first lady of California went on to make her expectations very clear as to what she is looking forward to as he embarks on his new project, which is slated to start filming in February around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand.

"I hope you get everyone to eat @moshlife, to read @thesundaypaper, and to donate to @womensalzmovement! I can't wait to visit you on set ( am I allowed to visit you on set?) and can't wait to get all the spoilers from you (you will tell me, right? I am your mother after all!) Wow, wow, wow! See you at the White Lotus! 🪷 #proudmomalert" Shriver shared.

The TV journalist's post came just hours after it was confirmed that Patrick -- along with Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and The Righteous Gemstones star Walton Goggins -- would be checking into The White Lotus for season 3.

It was previously announced that season 1 alum, Natasha Rothwell, will return for the upcoming season and that The Gilded Age star Carrie Coon would be vacationing in Thailand alongside Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan and Parker Posey.

The White Lotus first premiered in 2021 and quickly became one of the hottest and most talked-about shows. In its first season, the show picked up a whopping 20 Emmy nominations and won 10. Season 2 -- which premiered in October 2022 -- starred Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Meghann Fahy, Theo James and Haley Lu Richardson. For that season, set in Sicily, the show received 23 nominations and five wins.

In December, ET spoke with Rothwell about the upcoming third season and she said she could not reveal too much but is excited to show the fans what show creator, Mike White, has cooking.

"I can't say anything. I literally can't," Rothwell said. "I will say I've read all of the scripts and people are in for a treat. It's bigger than ever. Buckle up."

