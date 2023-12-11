When it comes to the journey ahead for season 3 of The White Lotus, star Natasha Rothwell has two words: "Buckle up."

At the premiere of Wonka on Sunday in Los Angeles, Rothwell -- who plays Piper Benz in the origin film out on Dec. 15 -- teased another one of her beloved projects during an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura.

"I can't say anything. I literally can't," Rothwell said of the blockbuster hit series, The White Lotus, which is expected to return for a third season in 2025. "I will say I've read all of the scripts and people are in for a treat. It's bigger than ever. Buckle up."

Rothwell, who portrayed spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the inaugural season set in Hawaii, confirmed in April that she would officially be returning to the show for the third season. However, what exactly is in store for Belinda is unclear. As for the newest location, all signs have been pointing to Asia with Thailand reportedly being the designated country.

"The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality," creator Mike White said in a making-of-season 2 video. "It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

But before Rothwell and the rest of the cast check in, she's ending the year with fans finally getting to see her work in the world of Willy Wonka. "We wrapped two years ago, so it's amazing that folks are finally able to see it," she said of the Timothée Chalamet-led fantasy film.

Of Chalamet -- a third-time Golden Globe nominee for 2024 -- Rothwell said, "He's just such a good guy. I know he doesn't have any air about him of being, you know, this untouchable superstar. He's so lovely and warm and he just really brought the character to life in a beautiful way."

