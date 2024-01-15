White Lotus co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall weren't ready just yet to make their romance red-carpet official at the 75th annual Emmy Awards on Monday.

Fahy, who is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her standout performance in the hit HBO series, stunned on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé bustier gown in red silk velvet with red velvet roses and ruby-colored roses entirely embroidered with crystals.

As for Woodall, he sported an Emporio Armani black double-breasted peak lapel tuxedo along with a white evening shirt.

The duo, who began their romance while filming the second season of the Mike White hit, graced the red carpet separately after months of speculation fueled by glimpses into their off-screen romance.

In September, ET spoke to Fahy at New York Fashion Week and she played coy about whether she was dating Woodall, who also stepped out for the event.

After ET mentioned that a real-life romance came out of the HBO series, Fahy quipped, "Have you seen romance come out of White Lotus?"

As for the series itself, which Fahy starred in as Daphne Sullivan, the actress joked, "I don't know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"

Romance rumors emerged around the pair as season 2 of The White Lotus was airing in late 2022. Adding fuel to the speculation, the two shared photos of each other on social media and exchanged "I love yous" in the comments section.

While Fahy has not been active on Instagram in several months, Woodall has used his own page to post photos and videos. None in recent months, however, have included Fahy.

In November, Fahy and Woodall were spotted sharing a romantic moment in New York City, kissing under an umbrella while braving the rain. Other images captured the actors enjoying an afternoon date, shopping at Zara, and savoring treats from Russ and Daughters.

And during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2023, Fahy coyly addressed the rumors, responding to a fan question with, "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys."

Host Andy Cohen expressed his delight at the prospect of the co-stars being a couple, to which Fahy playfully replied, "For you, I'll say sure," before clarifying that it was all in good fun.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

