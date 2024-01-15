Meghann Fahy is keeping it tight-lipped when it comes to her relationship with her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall.

Speaking with ET on the red carpet of the 2023 Emmy Awards, the 33-year-old actress remained playfully coy as to where she stands with Woodall, 27.

"I can't confirm or deny," Fahy told ET's Kevin Frazier with a smile. "Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way."

For her dress, The Bold Type alum chose a stunning Armani gown which she described as "classic," "timeless" and "actually really comfortable." The custom red mermaid-style dress fell to the floor and included roses along the top of the neckline.

In November, the co-stars were spotted out in New York City and were seen kissing while popping in and out of stores during a shopping day. Just a few weeks prior, ET spoke to Fahy at New York Fashion Week and she played coy about whether or not she was dating Woodall, who also stepped out for the event.

After ET mentioned that a real-life romance came out of the HBO series, Fahy quipped, "Have you seen romance come out of White Lotus?"

Romance rumors emerged around the pair as season 2 of The White Lotus was airing in late 2022. Adding fuel to the speculation, the two shared photos of each other on social media and exchanged "I love yous" in the comments section.

While Fahy has not been active on Instagram in several months, Woodall has used his own page to post photos and videos -- none in recent months, however, have included his rumored girlfriend.

Fahy is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series for The White Lotus season 2. The category, which has seven nominees in total, also includes four of her co-stars from the HBO series. Previous winner Jennifer Coolidge joins Fahy alongside newcomers Aubrey Plaza, Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco.

The actress told ET that the cast still keeps in touch and described working with series creator Mike White as "so easy."

"He's so supportive and trusting," she said. "I was so nervous when I first got there and as soon as we started, I was not nervous anymore."

As for whether or not any cast members from her season will move on to the upcoming season, she said she would certainly be open to coming back as it was one of the best experiences of her entire career.

"I will never have that experience again. I think everything is going downhill now," she joked. "I was like, 'You are paying me to do this? I would pay you to do this!'"

If she doesn't get the opportunity to revisit Daphne -- the housewife and mother she portrayed in the acclaimed HBO series -- she told ET she would love to just have everything be a surprise.

"From our season, the truth is, I have no idea. I really don't know. I am sure glad that I don't know," she said. "I am such a fan that I am really looking forward to also being surprised."

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

