Parker Posey Shares Update on 'White Lotus' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Parker Posey is staying mum about her upcoming White Lotus role. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 55-year-old actress at the premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in New York City on Wednesday, and she provided a few teases about her part in the HBO series.

"I can't tell you anything. I signed an NDA. I can't say anything," Posey insisted. "It'll be six months in Thailand. It's the third [season], so that's when they get all the juices going, I guess. I got to read it. I love it. I'm really excited."

While not much is known about season 3 of The White Lotus, HBO has revealed that the installment will star Patrick Schwarzenegger, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Aimee Lou Wood. Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong are also set to appear, alongside returning cast member Natasha Rothwell.

"I can't say anything. I literally can't," Rothwell told ET in December. "I will say, I've read all of the scripts and people are in for a treat. It's bigger than ever. Buckle up."

It's also been revealed that the show, which was based in Hawaii in season 1 and Italy in season 2, will be heading to Thailand for its third season.

"The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality," creator Mike White said in a making-of-season 2 video. "It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

As for the plot, White previously told Entertainment Weekly, "It's going to be a supersized White Lotus. It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing... I'm super excited about the content of the season."

While fans wait for all to be revealed on The White Lotus front, Posey is happy to promote Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the Prime Video series she stars in alongside Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

"I loved working on Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Donald and Maya," she told ET on Wednesday. "They're so beautiful, and talented, and wonderful, and funny."

Mr. & Mrs. Smith will begin streaming Feb. 1 on Prime Video.

