Whitney Cummings is going to be a mom!

On Tuesday, the comedian shared that she is expecting her first child -- and revealed the news with the help of her beloved dog.

"In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too," she wrote on Instagram. "Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

The post led with a picture of the 40-year-old mommy-to-be showing off her bump as she stands in the pool wearing shorts and a tank top, while tossing a ball into her dog's mouth. Cummings' photo carousel continues with more action shots of her and the pup, before ending with a sonogram photo of her baby.

In the comments section, Cummings' followers congratulated her on the news.

"Whitneyyyyy Whetttttt!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🍾🎈," one user wrote.

"❤️ Congratulations, wishing you a safe pregnancy and wonderful motherhood experience!! You got this💃🏾🎤," another person commented.

"Congratulations, so excited for you 🤍🤍," another shared.

On her Instagram Story, the comedian joked that her baby is already taking after her.

"My baby is already holding a microphone? LORT," she wrote on the picture before promoting her run of shows in Los Angeles this weekend.

Outside of her Instagram announcement, Cummings has yet to share any additional details about her pregnancy.

In February, Cummings appeared on the Today show and revealed that she was considering having a child this year, after freezing her eggs.

"OK, so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush, but I did freeze my eggs," she told the hosts. "They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

Cummings quipped, "So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There's no husbands in L.A. Everyone's on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't."

