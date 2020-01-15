Whitney Houston is set to be honored for her storied career.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that Houston will be one of this year's inductees at the annual ceremony on May 2.

Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex will also be inducted. Additionally, producer Jon Landau and entertainment executive Irving Azoff will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals.

In October, 16 artists were named as nominees for this year's inductees, with The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex up for the honor for the first time.

The eventual six inductees were chosen by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living inductees, historians and members of the music industry. The voting body took into account the artists' musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique.

Last year's inductees were Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Roxy Music and the Zombies.

The annual ceremony, which will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, will be broadcast live on HBO at 8 p.m. ET on May 2.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Janet Jackson To Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and Nine Inch Nails Among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Janet Jackson Thanks Her 'Incredibly Strong Family' as She Is Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and More Among 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Related Gallery