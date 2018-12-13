Welcome to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Janet Jackson!

After three nominations, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer will finally be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, the organization announced on Wednesday. Fellow inductees include The Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

The 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The ceremony will air on HBO, and be broadcast for radio on SiriusXM.

It's been a big year for Jackson, who was recently honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV European Music Awards last month. The singer used her speech to deliver a passionate message about "women whose voices have been stifled."

Jackson considered herself one of those women, but said she had hopes that a more equal future was upon us.

"Tonight, I carry the hope that a new world is emerging," she said. "A world in which caring people -- male as well as female -- will no longer tolerate gender inequality. Women -- our voices will be heard. We will be heard when we speak out for justice."

"Speak out for a spirit that crosses all borders, recognizes the dignity of all people and affirms the beauty of all faiths. Speak out for acts of true charity, small and large. Speak out for an all-embracing love, because it's love that will heal our wounds. Love that will give us strength to come to one another's aid," she concluded. "So let's lift our voices. Let's start today. And let the ever amazing love of God lead the way."

