Janet Jackson is using her platform to empower women.

The 52-year-old singer received the Global Icon Award at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday night, and she used her speech to speak about gender equality, justice and love.

"I accept this award with profound gratitude. To be called an icon is a tremendous honor, but one that comes with a tremendous responsibility," she told the crowd in Bilbao, Spain. "Tonight I feel moved to speak for women whose voices have been stifled."

"I am one of those women," she continued. "Women who have been gagged, both literally and emotionally. Women who have been abused. Women who have been intimated. Women who have lived in fear. I stand with you. You are my sisters."

The pop star went on to speak about her hope for a more equal future.

"Tonight I carry the hope that a new world is emerging," she said. "A world in which caring people -- male as well as female -- will no longer tolerate gender inequality. Women -- our voices will be heard. We will be heard when we speak out for justice."

"Speak out for a spirit that crosses all borders, recognizes the dignity of all people and affirms the beauty of all faiths. Speak out for acts of true charity, small and large. Speak out for an all-embracing love, because it's love that will heal our wounds. Love that will give us strength to come to one another's aid," she concluded. "So let's lift our voices. Let's start today. And let the ever amazing love of God lead the way."

Jackson ended her speech by expressing her love for her fans and her one year old son, Eissa Al Mana. "Mama loves you," she said.

Following her moving speech, Jackson went on to perform a show-stopping medley of three of her hits -- "Made For Now," "Rhythm Nation" and "All For You."

Back in August, Jackson received the Radio Disney Music Awards' Impact Award, and gave the radio station yet another uplifting speech, this time to those looking to make their way in the music industry.

"Never lose sight of your dreams, first and foremost," Jackson said at the time. "Keep God in your heart. That’s important. [And] to stay grounded. That’s important… I started out when I was seven in the industry [and] I think it’s important to still make sure you listen to your mama, you listen to your parents. Stay focused."

"Make sure you keep time to not just your work but be a kid and enjoy the things in life that kids do enjoy," she added. "Be with your friends. Enjoy yourself."

Watch the video below for more with the singer:

RELATED CONTENT:

Janet Jackson, Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks Among 2019 Nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Janet Jackson Talks Overcoming Body Image Issues After ‘Crying’ in Front of the Mirror

Janet Jackson Recreates 'Remember the Time' Music Video for Michael Jackson's 60th Birthday

Related Gallery