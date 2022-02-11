In 1991, Whitney Houston delivered an unforgettable performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Super Bowl XXV that was ingrained in the public consciousness. Now -- on the 10th anniversary of her untimely death and 31 years after her iconic performance -- America is taking a look back at that unforgettable moment.

Rocking an understated white track suit, Houston -- who was only 27 at the time -- stepped out onto the field at Tampa Stadium and belted out a rendition of the national anthem that brought down the house.

The performance served to open one of the most-watched events of the year, with nearly 80 million people tuning in to watch the game, and thus experiencing the power of her voice and the impact of her delivery.

The appearance came at a pivotal point in the arc of Houston's career. The singer already had multiple No. 1 singles and was essentially a household name.

However, she had yet to appear on screen, or release the song that would go on to be her bestselling and most identifiable song of her career -- "I Will Always Love You," which was written by Dolly Parton and released in 1992 on the soundtrack to her film, The Bodyguard.

Houston's performance of the national anthem was released as a single, and reached the Top 20 on the Billboard charts. It's frequently found on retrospective lists of greatest live event performances and Houston donated the proceeds of the single to the Red Cross.

When it comes to Super Bowl performances, Houston's powerful delivery and inspiring, soaring vocals will forever be a benchmark by which other singers strive to reach.

This year, on the 31st anniversary of Houston's performance, Super Bowl LVI is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and the national anthem is will be performed by celebrated country singer Mickey Guyton.

Guyton recently spoke with ET about getting the opportunity. "I think that everybody would love to perform at the Super Bowl at some point or another. I just never thought it was a possibility for me," she said. "I always just enjoyed watching the national anthem. I sang the national anthem at my high school at every basketball game that we had. I know the song so well, but it was never a possibility. But now that we’re here, I am just completely blown away and grateful."

Super Bowl LVI airs live on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 13. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, the game will be streaming on Peacock, SlingTV, fuboTV and Hulu Plus. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way before game day

