Whitney Port is opening up about some concerning news she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, received. In a new video posted to Port's YouTube channel, the former reality TV star announced that she's seven weeks pregnant, but that she fears this pregnancy might be an "unhealthy one" after suffering miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy in the past.

"I'm currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," an emotional Port said while sitting next to her husband. "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

Port went on to explain that during a recent ultrasound, her doctor found that "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at."

Adding, "He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn. So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down. He thinks they'll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday."

Based on the news she's received from her doctors, the 36-year-old fashion designer said she feels that this will "likely be another unhealthy pregnancy," before explaining why she decided to share the devastating news with her followers.

"But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy. It's such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn't just sit here and go on with my life and not share it," she explained. "And I know that there's likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this."

Port, who is already a mom to four-year-old Sonny, said she's scared of the idea of not being able to give her husband another child and her son a sibling.

"I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it," the Hills alum continued. "The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant."

The With Whit podcast host later noted in the YouTube video's comments that the couple has since had another doctor's appointment and they "heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone's surprise," adding that the pregnancy is very much "touch and go" given that she's still in her first trimester, in a filmed update tacked on to the end of the announcement.

Port told viewers, "We wanted to keep you posted just because, I think for both of us, we feel like keeping this a secret feels weird and wrong. Sharing this with you just feels right."

"Nothing we can do or not do is going to affect the viability of this pregnancy," Rosenman added in the update. "We just are sharing types and have a community that...we can draw some strength from."

Port has been open about her pregnancy struggles in the past. In January, she revealed that she suffered a second miscarriage.

"Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy."

Port explained that she and Rosenman weren't sure if they still wanted to go through with the video series, given the circumstances.

"I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain," wrote Port, who has been very open in the past about the emotional turmoil she went through after suffering a miscarriage in July 2019.

"However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation," she wrote. "Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all."

Port continued, "I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again."

In Sept. 2020, Port discussed her previous miscarriage during the season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings, and how much it hurt her emotionally.

"The grief is all-consuming," she said at the time. "It’s all you can think about. It’s like a death is happening inside your body, and you’re also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can’t really be sad in front of them, and you’re just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they’re too dramatic."

"The thought of the death of something that you haven’t met yet … it feels silly, but it’s not, because it’s you,” Port also said during the episode. “It’s a part of the love you have with your husband and it’s just heartbreaking."

Read more on Port's emotional struggle in the stories below.

RELATED CONTENT

Whitney Port Reflects on Her Second Miscarriage on Week She Was Due

Whitney Port Announces Pregnancy Loss In Emotional Post

Whitney Port Recalls the ‘Heartbreaking’ and 'All-Consuming' Grief She Felt After Suffering a Miscarriage

Whitney Port Reveals She Turned Down a Night With Leonardo DiCaprio This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery