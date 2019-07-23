'The Hills' Star Whitney Port Reveals She Had a Miscarriage

Whitney Port has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this month.

The reality star opened up about the heartbreaking ordeal during her podcast, With Whit, posting a clip on her Instagram page and further discussing the experience in the caption.

“This is really hard for me to write. Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage,” Port, 34, wrote. “The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme ... from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being.”

“I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are,” Port continued. “Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.”

Port then referred to the video from her podcast, urging others to also share their stories and encouraging an “open place where we can share difficult conversations.”

In the clip, she further discusses feelings of guilt and the difficulty of admitting her thoughts to husband Tim Rosenman, who was present for the podcast and comforted her as she got emotional, saying, "I can appreciate how complicated those feelings are."

“I felt like this timing was really terrible to be pregnant,” Port says in the video. “And so there was part of me when we were in limbo that was like, ‘If this isn’t going to happen, I think I’m OK with it.’ And I didn’t want to tell you, and I remember being in the car on the way to the hospital and saying it to myself in my head and being like, ‘Can I even say this to Timmy? Like, is he going to be so hurt and think I’m such a terrible person for even thinking this?’”

“The whole thing is just traumatic,” she continued, getting teary. “It’s traumatic to think about your body going through this and something being inside of you that could have been someone like a Sonny or something. I feel sad.”

Port and Rosenman tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their son, Sonny, in 2017. The little boy will turn two on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Port has reunited with her reality TV clan from The Hills for MTV’s reboot.

See more on celebrities who have opened up about miscarriages below.

