A day after publishing an essay detailing her "horrendous" miscarriage in The New York Times, Meghan McCain opened up further about the tragedy in a powerful social media post.

In Friday's piece, titled "Meghan McCain: What I Learned From My Miscarriage," the daughter of late Senator John McCain discussed how and she and her husband, Ben Domenech, had lost their baby. McCain said that she found out the news the same day she had to put on a smile for a magazine cover shoot.

On Saturday, she posted a photo with Domenech on Instagram, along with a lengthy caption beginning with an inspirational quote from Rocky Balboa about moving forward after taking hits.

“Thank you for so many beautiful and kind responses to my New York Times @nytimes op-ed about my recent miscarriage,” McCain, 34, wrote. “Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support. My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone.”



“None of us are alone in this,” The View co-host continued. “I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice. 🎲.”

McCain then paid tribute to Domenech, whom she married in 2017, for supporting her through the difficult time.

“And to this man who loves my wild heart, has never tried to change a single thing about me, and continues to be the greatest source of strength, love and faith a woman could ever ask for ~ I thank God for sending you to me every day, Ben. #rideordie,” she wrote.

In McCain’s NYT piece, she noted how she felt the topic of miscarriages is still somewhat taboo and that she no longer wanted to hide her grief.

“I have had my share of public grief and public joy. I wish this grief -- the grief of a little life begun and then lost -- could remain private," she wrote. "I am not hiding anymore. My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone."

"Even to this day, the subject of a miscarriage carries so much cultural taboo," she continued. "Miscarriage is a pain too often unacknowledged. Yet it is real, and what we have lost is real. We feel sorrow and we weep because our babies were real. They were conceived, and they lived, fully human and fully ours -- and then they died. We deserve the opportunity to speak openly of them, to share what they were and to mourn."

McCain also confessed that she blamed herself for the loss.

“I blamed my age, I blamed my personality," she shared. "I blamed everything and anything a person could think of, and what followed was a deep opening of shame."

