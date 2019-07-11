Meghan McCain is questioning a Kardashian.

During a recent episode of The View, the panelists showed a newly-released clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the sneak peek video, Kourtney Kardashian cries to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, about her 40th birthday.

"I just always wish that I had more time. But I feel like I want to cry," Kourtney told Khloe through tears. "Just 'cause it, like, gives me anxiety and I don't know why.... 'cause then I'm like, I have so much and I should just be so happy."

After showing a portion of the clip, Whoopi Goldberg dramatically laid down on the floor in response, a reaction all the other panelists -- Meghan, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar -- agreed with.

"I'm with Whoopi on this," Meghan said. "Not to be, like, Debbie Downer on this, [but] you have all the money, all the opportunities, life advantages in the entire world. There are people who can't feed their children."

"I do not feel bad for her. Come on! Have some self-reflection on this. It's a bad look for you, Kourtney," she continued. "... Do you know what helps me when I feel sorry for myself?... Running with veterans who have lost limbs for our country. Seeing people, homeless people, who have much less than me. There are ways to make yourself feel better and know how blessed we all are. And the Kardashians are worth $100 million if not more. Billions. Whatever. I don't know."

Joy also chimed in, arguing that 40 is the age where life really starts, not when it ends.

"On the one hand she wants more time... but then she says she's miserable. So what do you want more time for?" Joy questioned. "... They say life begins at 40, so she should get with the program. It starts at 40. It doesn't end at 40. If you're lucky, it starts at 40."

"... It's an inside job. It has nothing to do with your external life," she added. "It has nothing to do with how much money you've got and how many diamond rings and how big your behind is."

Meghan's recent Kourtney comments come shortly after a source told ET that the conservative panelist "is in a tough position" with her job at The View.

"She has a completely different view from the others and she isn't willing to acquiesce," the source said. "Joy and Whoopi aren't offended by her standing her ground, because that's part of the show. But Meghan also fights back harder than the other hosts would like."

"The other hosts don't appreciate how she handles their disagreements," the source continued. "She crosses so many lines because she says exactly what's on her mind and she doesn’t care which of the hosts she offends. She clearly isn't trying to make friends."

The source also added that Meghan "hates the negative attention" she gets from the show and "feels like she is going to war" every day.

"She certainly is valued for some of her opinions. All the drama keeps the show a ratings hit so, despite her behavior, it won't likely put her job in jeopardy," the source said. "She does not want to leave the show because she knows it is such a great platform for her. She always acts like she wants to leave but that's just her using her muscle because she’s a draw for the ratings."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for The View -- who recently said that they expect all the hosts to return next season, told ET, "Every day each of our smart and talented co-hosts come to the table prepared to explain and passionately defend their individual takes on the Hot Topics. This is exactly what The View has always been and will continue to be."

Watch the video below for more on the morning show.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About the 'Anxiety' She Experienced Ahead of Turning 40

Meghan McCain Feels Like She's 'Going to War' Every Day on 'The View,' Source Says

'The View' Addresses Report That Meghan McCain Is Leaving the Show

Related Gallery