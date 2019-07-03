'The View' Addresses Report That Meghan McCain Is Leaving the Show

Could Meghan McCain be leaving The View?

Rumors that the 34-year-old co-host could be exiting the show for good began on Wednesday after The Daily Beast published an article with a source alleging that she was emotionally drained, angry, isolated and "feeling like a caged animal."

A spokesperson for The View tells ET, however, that "the co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead."

McCain was named an official co-host of The View in October 2017, after previously guest co-hosting the program in 2008 and 2010. The Republican panelist is currently joined on the show by fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman.

Since her time on The View, McCain (who has proclaimed herself as the show's "sacrificial Republican") has frequently clashed with her more liberal hosts, most recently with Behar.

As ET previously reported, McCain and Behar got into a heated debate on-air while discussing President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida. McCain, who is the daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain, called Behar a "b***h" amid their discussion.

