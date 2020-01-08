Jimmy Kimmel can add a new job to his resume!

ABC announced on Wednesday that, in honor of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's 20th anniversary, the show will return to primetime TV with Kimmel as the host.

During the special run of episodes, which will kick off April 8, celebrity contestants will be playing for their favorite charities. Additionally, the show will debut a new interactive game that will allow viewers to play along from home in an attempt to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show.

While they're competing, the participating celebrities, who will be announced at a later date, will be able to invite a guest in the hot seat to help them answer questions.

"Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised my own line of neckties if I did. I had little choice but to say yes," Kimmel joked in a press release of the show's original host, Regis Philbin.

"My professional career has been inextricably linked with Jimmy’s since the days of Win Ben Stein’s Money, and he was one of the first-ever celebrity contestants on Millionaire in its original run," Michael Davies, who will return to executive produce the series, said. "I can’t wait to work with him on this dynamic new version of the show that changed my life and the fortunes of so many who benefited from and simply loved the game."

The exciting news comes after Millionaire was canceled last May, following its 1999 debut. Its host at the time was Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who followed Meredith Vieira, Cedric the Entertainer, and Terry Crews in helming the game show.

