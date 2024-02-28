Why Adam Sandler Gets 'a Little Jumpy' Around Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler says he gets a little nervous any time he finds himself around Taylor Swift.

In a new episode of SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, The Wedding Singer star, 57, admitted that when it comes to the "Maroon" singer, he finds himself starstruck and worried about how he will come in her presence.

"What I have found is that people can be absolute icons, make the biggest stars in the world, but if they came along five years ago, I'm very happy to meet them, but they don't have that effect on me. I'm not like, 'Oh my, oh my God,' you know, the way I would be from anybody that I saw," Conan, 60, said during one part of their conversation.

That's when the star of Netflix's recent film, Spaceman, jumped in to share which celebrity has made him think twice about everything he says and does, as well as the reason behind the newfound insecurity.

"You know what -- Taylor Swift. Because what she means to my kids, I get it a little jumpy," Sandler told the fellow comedian. "Just 'cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids. So I'm a little like 'Taylor Taylor,' like I talk a little too loud or something. I don't stay as cool as I can."

"Yeah, I can see that. Yeah, she's, I mean, she's this whole other level now," replied the longtime host of Conan.

"People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know," Sandler continued, causing O'Brien to agree, adding that to his daughter, Swift "means so much."

Sandler -- who shares daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, with his wife, Jackie -- is seemingly referencing the "Beatlemania" from the 1960s and the recent news from Billboard that the 34-year-old singer surpassed The Beatles for the most weeks spent in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the last 60 years.

In August, the 50 First Dates star was spotted at the Eras Tour during Swift's three sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium. He was seen wearing a cotton-candy colored shirt and sporting several friendship bracelets on his wrist, a nod to Swift's song, "You're on Your Own, Kid."

Additionally, Sandler and his wife were both present at the premiere of The Eras Tour: The Movie in October, which also brought out Beyoncé and other stars.

For the proud father of two girls, Sandler says Swift has only helped him connect with his daughters and done it in a way that is fun for everyone. As for whether or not he considers himself a fan, the actor and comedian said you can count him as a Swiftie.

"I know them, too, by the way. But they know them inside and out," he says of memorizing the singer's lyrics. "But it's just, remember The Beatles, every song on the record, you knew? That's Taylor Swift too. You just, there’s not a song you skip. You go, 'That one's pretty damn cool.'"

RELATED CONTENT: