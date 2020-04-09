Is Selena Gomez singing about The Weeknd?

Some fans seem to think so, after the singer released the deluxe version of her third album, Rare, on Thursday. Selenators specifically pointed to the song "Souvenir," which they believe references the months-long relationship she had with The Weeknd (real name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) in 2017.

During their time together, Gomez and The Weeknd were often spotted out and about in New York City for date nights. Fans argue that the beginning of song, in which Gomez sings about the Big Apple, is the first reference.

"New York back in August, 10th floor balcony," Gomez sings at the beginning of the track. "Smoke is floating over, Jane and Greenwich Street."

Another clue? Around the 0:25 mark, Gomez sings, "Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes. Egyptian blue."

"'Egyptian blue' isn't about the color of someone's eyes. This color signified something very RARE," one fan tweeted. "It was something never done before and a great accomplishment by the Egyptians. She's referring to how special her relationship with Abel was. #souvenjr."

“egyptian blue” isn’t about the color of someone’s eyes. this color signified something very RARE. it was something never done before and a great accomplishment by the egyptians. she’s referring to how special her relationship with abel was. #souvenjrpic.twitter.com/6WpRfT5mhT — hope✨ (@gomezsorare) April 9, 2020

If you're still not convinced, other fans picked up on what may be the most obvious reference. Back in July 2017, Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in the same car, which she seemingly sings about at 0:59.

"Sunset Tower lobby, waiting there for me," she croons. "In the elevator, fumble for your key."

Listen below:

The release of Gomez's deluxe album comes just a few weeks after The Weeknd dropped his fourth album, After Hours, which includes hits like "Save Your Tears," "Heartless," "Binding Lights" and "In Your Eyes."

Late last month, Gomez proved that the two have no hard feelings for each other, when she revealed some of the tunes she’s been jamming out to while under lockdown amid the coronavirus. One of those tunes was "Snowchild," a catchy track off After Hours. Other songs on her list included her pal, Julia Michaels’ collaboration with JP Saxe, "If the World Was Ending," "You Say" by Lauren Daigle, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch and "The Blessing" by Kari Jobe.

Hear more in the video below.

