Jelly Roll might've left the Barmageddon set shouting "save me" instead of singing his hit of the same name.

It all goes down in ET's exclusive first look at Monday night's episode, which finds the country crooner facing off against comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias in a round of Four Play, a game that scales foosball-style soccer up to IRL-size. Jelly and Fluffy play goalie for their respective teams; Fluffy's paired with Carson Daly, while Jelly's got Blake Shelton on his side. After host/referee Nikki Garcia introduces a fourth ball to the field, the match takes a chaotic turn, with balls flying past faces... and sometimes hitting heads!

As Nikki counts down the final seconds of the game, Carson slams a ball across the field and straight past Jelly, securing the win for Team Fluffy. Jelly falls into Blake's arms, offering an apology for not blocking the shot.

"I am an athlete, trapped in an alcoholic's body," he laments. "My spirit's broke."

Watch it all play out here:

"It's the stupidest show in the history of television, and I'm proud of that," Blake cracked to ET, hyping up the series' return last month. Season 2 already saw a guest appearance from Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani; the two were forced to compete against one another, rather than team up as planned.

"What's funny is, we had a guy that had to cancel, for personal reasons, that Gwen was gonna go against -- who I'm hoping I'll get back for the next season -- but it just so happens that I wanted to beat my wife, personally, at Barmageddon," Blake noted. It seems they're a competitive household.

"You wanna win, even though that we literally don't win crap on Barmageddon," he said. "But you do win bragging rights."

See who comes out on top in the battle of Jelly vs. Fluffy when Barmageddon airs Monday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

