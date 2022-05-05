Are JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew back together? The pair sparked romance rumors after Siwa posted a pic of her and her ex-girlfriend at Disney World.

In the photo slideshow shared to Instagram Thursday, Siwa is seen holding on tight to Prew as she plants a kiss on her cheek, while a second photo shows the Dance Moms alum laughing in excitement as Prew tries to pick her up.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍♾," Siwa coyly captioned the post.

The dancer and TV personality shared a few more snaps from the Florida amusement park, as well as some of Prew's stories, which showed the pair riding Splash Mountain and checking out the parks Wonders of Xandar Pavilion -- an upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy-themed area at EPCOT -- ahead of its May 27 grand opening.

While Siwa's rep told ET that the pair are no longer working together, she didn't comment on any possible romance between the two.

Siwa and Prew split in October after less than a year of dating.

When ET last spoke to Siwa in March, the 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she is happy and in a new relationship.

"I’m double," she joked with Rachel Uncensored host, Rachel Ballinger, when asked if she was single. Siwa explained that she almost made the announcement via her Instagram bio after being inspired by the trend of adding the locked emoji to your bio if you were taken and adding the unlocked emoji if you were single.

"I was actually just going to erase my whole bio and just put the lock," she said about making the reveal. Ballinger celebrated the news by yelling, "She’s exclusive!"

"She’s exclusive, ladies and gentleman," Siwa exclaimed. "We’re not single. I say 'we’re' because it’s me, my multiple personalities and myself."

She added, "I am not single ,and I don’t want to mingle. I’m a loyal lady."

Siwa didn’t share any details about her current relationship, but she did note that she dated around and found the right one.

"I went around the block," she quipped. "And I tried a lot. And I learned a lot. And I'm very, very, very happy where I am now. It was a long walk. We’re good and we’re happy and that’s all that matters."

