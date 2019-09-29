Why Pete Davidson Missed the 'Saturday Night Live' Premiere

One fan favorite was a no-show when Saturday Night Live kicked off its 45th season this weekend -- Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old comedian was missing in action because he's hard at work on the set of a new comic book adaptation, The Suicide Squad, in Atlanta. While SNL newcomers Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman were showcasing their comedic chops, Davidson was at a special screening for Joker with his Suicide Squad co-stars, including Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and more.

Afterward, director James Gunn shared a fun photo of the screening's attendees, writing alongside: "Some of #TheSuicideSquad (and Pom). Many of us are doing weird things in this photo. After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!)."

Few details on the film's plot have been revealed, but it's being described as a "relaunch" rather than a sequel to the 2016 film baring (almost) the same name. Likewise, Davidson's role in the project remains a mystery. However, a release date has already been announced for the movie -- Aug. 6, 2021.

In recent weeks, Davidson has had a new ladylove in life. In late August, rumors starting percolating that he and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stand-out Margaret Qualley had begun seeing each other after things cooled down with Kate Beckinsale in the spring.

Davidson was seated close by at the premiere of her new film, Seberg, at the Venice Film Festival. The funnyman smiled ear to ear when Qualley stood up to be recognized at the prestigious rollout.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Afterward, the pair were spotted out and about together multiple times in Italy, even holding hands while strolling around The Floating City.

See more on Davidson below.

GET MORE BREAKING CELEB NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Seemingly Confirm Romance With PDA in Italy

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Hold Hands in Venice: Pic

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Fuel Dating Rumors After They're Spotted Out in Italy

Related Gallery