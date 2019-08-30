Is there something going on between Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley?

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Saturday Night Live cast member and the 24-year-old actress were dating. The pair only added fuel to the fire when on Friday, Davidson, 25, attended Qualley's Seberg movie premiere at the Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande.

In photos from the special screening, the brunette beauty looks stunning in a lavender pleated gown, with her hair in a braided updo. Davidson, on his end, is spotted seated right behind her in a black suit and white T-shirt. As she stands up to greet the crowd, Davidson is all smiles and showing his support.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress previously dated Nat Wolff, as well as director Cary Fukunaga.

Davidson has previously been linked to Kate Beckinsale. The two were spotted on a slew of dates, with a source later telling ET in April that they were not currently dating, but that they were still on good terms with one another.

"They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms," the source said.

The comedian was also in a highly publicized relationship with Ariana Grande. The two got engaged last June after less than a month of dating, but split in October of that same year.

