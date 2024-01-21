Prince Harry has a good sense of humor when it comes to his mother, Princess Diana, and John Travolta's iconic dance.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex was honored at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills for his work in the air space during his time in the British Army.

During the ceremony, the 39-year-old donned a black tux and took the stage to receive the honor, presented to him by Travolta who is the Official Ambassador of Aviation.

According to People, Harry used his moment to joke with Travolta -- who famously danced with Diana at the White House in 1985.

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

Harry remarked to "Captain John" that he was 1-years-old when he danced with his mother. A moment the royal joked the Saturday Night Fever star was "dining out on that."

"But look at us now, it's great," Harry added in his speech." So if we're not going to dance together, we'll fly together."

In another moment, shared on social media, Harry poked fun at the first time he flew in an airplane with his father, King Charles III.

"I think I was maybe seven or eight years old in a Wessex helicopter, and I jumped into it so excited, and then my father jumped in behind the controls and I was terrified," Harry said to laughter of the crowd.

Not in attendance was Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was supposed to attend the event, but couldn't make it due to one of their children becoming sick.

Other notable award recipients included Lauren Sánchez, who received the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award, and American aviator, Steve Hinton, Marc Parent and Fred George.

Harry's honor comes days after it was announced that his father, King Charles is set to undergo treatment for a enlarge prostate and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery.

