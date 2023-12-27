Dominic West's chatty ways may have caused him to fall out with his friend, Prince Harry.

The actor, who took on the role of Harry's father, King Charles III, in the final two seasons of The Crown revealed that he hasn't spoken to his friend in a while.

"No, we sort of, no," West said when asked if he still has Harry's number during an interview with the Times Radio. "I said too much in a press conference, and we didn't speak after that."

He added, "I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there, and probably said too much."

The celebration in question most likely came after West and Prince Harry participated in the Walk With the Wounded charity race through Antarctica in 2013.

WWTW via Getty Images

According to Deadline, West spoke at a press conference in 2014, where he discussed Harry's participation and using a toilet built by the royal.

"Sitting there, looking at the beautiful view thinking 'this is a royal flush, in every way,'" The Affair star said, according to the publication.

In 2022, West spoke to ET and shared the status of his relationship with Harry, who now resides in California with Meghan Markle and their two children.

Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

"I haven't spoken to him for many years," West said. "We did walk to the South Pole together with a lot of wounded soldiers, so I got to know him pretty well."

West also shared that he didn't reach out to the prince for tips on portraying his father -- whom he has had a very tumultuous relationship with over the years.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I didn't think it was appropriate to call him up and ask him for tips," West said with a chuckle.

Harry has previously admitted to watching The Crown, telling Stephen Colbert in January that he "fact checks" the episodes.

