Rachel Brosnahan is getting real about working with her husband, Jason Ralph.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Brosnahan at PaleyFest about the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where she revealed that she was "intimidated" by filming with The Magicians actor.

"It was all the things," Brosnahan said of having her husband of seven years on the show as a series regular for season 5. "I was so intimidated because we haven't worked together since we met, ten years ago I guess now, so I was really nervous for him to actually see me doing this up close, and come into my world, but it was amazing."

She continued, "When we were shooting the show, we spend more time with our crew and with the cast than we do with our families sometimes, so, it was amazing to have him on. Amy's [Sherman-Palladino] been obsessed with him since season one, so it was really fun to get to see what she envisioned for that character."

It was Sherman-Palladino who picked Ralph for the role of Mike Carr, a part he first picked up in season 4.

"It was Amy. I mean I think so. There was a role that came up, she mentioned that it could continue but she wasn't sure what was gonna happen with it yet," Brosnahan shared. "Only Amy knows why that turned into what it turned into, but it was a side of Jason that I've never really seen, so it was really, really fun to get to do that."

While the pair adore each other in real life, on the show, they go at each other's throats a bit, as for what that was like, Brosnahan joked, "It was therapy."

"We got to be so mean to each other at work and call it a job," she quipped. "We had a lot of fun."

When it comes to Midge's ending, Brosnahan said she hopes viewers feel satisfied with how the show sees its star off.

"I hope they feel really satisfied. I hope they feel like we've landed the plane," Brosnahan said. "We've felt a huge responsibility to do that for our fans. I hope satisfied. I think there is a nice wrap-up that still leaves some questions open for the future."

While she largely kept her lips sealed on the rest of season five and the series' ending, Brosnahan did have a message for her fans.

"We're so grateful. We've all been a part of projects that we're really proud to be a part of that never find an audience, and our fans are the reason that we've been able to do this for five years," she gushed. "They're the reason that Midge's journey has got to continue, and it's just been so special to hear from people the different ways in which whether Midge's journey or other parts of the show have influenced or changed their lives, and it's just been so special, so, thank you."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns Friday, April 14 with the first three episodes on Prime Video, followed by the remaining six episodes dropping weekly.

