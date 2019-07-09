The shell jewelry trend isn't slowing down!

From cowrie to puka to cockle, shells of all shapes, sizes and colors are embellishing earrings, necklaces and bracelets and fashion girls can't get enough.

The beachy bauble trend first made waves last year and has gone into full force since popping up on numerous spring/summer 2019 runways like Anna Sui, Altuzarra and Etro.

What once was reserved for tropical vacations, today's iteration of shell jewelry is far more elevated and unique, which are begging to be layered on with your everyday accoutrements atop any type of outfit -- whether it's a breezy summer dress or a sleek pantsuit for work.

Watch ET's senior style editor Marisa Runyon talk all things shell jewelry in the video above and shop our favorites below.

