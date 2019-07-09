Fashion

Why Shell Jewelry Is Still the Coolest Trend of Summer -- Shop Our Faves!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
The shell jewelry trend isn't slowing down! 

From cowrie to puka to cockle, shells of all shapes, sizes and colors are embellishing earrings, necklaces and bracelets and fashion girls can't get enough. 

The beachy bauble trend first made waves last year and has gone into full force since popping up on numerous spring/summer 2019 runways like Anna Sui, Altuzarra and Etro.

What once was reserved for tropical vacations, today's iteration of shell jewelry is far more elevated and unique, which are begging to be layered on with your everyday accoutrements atop any type of outfit -- whether it's a breezy summer dress or a sleek pantsuit for work. 

Watch ET's senior style editor Marisa Runyon talk all things shell jewelry in the video above and shop our favorites below. 

Shop shell jewelry: 

Ink and Alloy shell earring and necklace
Ink + Alloy

Cowrie Shell Drop Earring, $40 $35 at Ink + Alloy 

Zaxie shell button earrings
ZAXIE

Gold Shell Button Earrings, $28 at ZAXIE

Zaxie shell necklace
ZAXIE

Cowrie Shell Charm Necklace, $44 at ZAXIE

ZAXIE shell drop earrings
ZAXIE

Shell Drop Earrings, $28 at ZAXIE 

Madewell shell bracelet
Madewell

Cowrie Shell Bracelet, $28 at Madewell 

Shashi shell mermaid earrings
Shopbop

Shashi Mermaid Earrings, $64 at Shopbop 

All Things Mochi shell hoop earrings
Revolve

All Things Mochi Sherry Earrings, $70 at Revolve

Aqua shell necklace
Bloomingdale's

Aqua Shell & Pearl Necklace, $52 at Bloomingdale's

Brinker and Eliza shell supernova huggies
Shopbop

Brinker & Eliza Supernova Huggies, $138 at Shopbop

