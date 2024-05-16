Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez appeared to show some love to Taylor Swift while filming promos with her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 43-year-old actor is hosting this weekend's season 49 finale of Saturday Night Live with Sabrina Carpenter as the musical guest. As Swifties know all too well, Carpenter is a good friend to Swift and has often opened for her during her Eras world tour.

In the latest promos with Gyllenhaal, Hernandez seems to pay homage to the Roadhouse star's famous ex.

In one promo, Gyllenhaal insists that this is the Mother's Day episode, even though the holiday was last weekend. While wearing friendship bracelets reminiscent to those worn by Swift and her fanbase, Hernandez explains that they flew in all the moms to New York City on May 12.

Gyllenhaal yells, "Well, fly them back! I want them all here in wardrobe and off book, dammit! Now! Go!"

Swift's fans were quick to spot the multiple friendship bracelets on Hernandez's wrist -- a bold move, they say.

"MARCELLO WEARING FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS HE IS WITH THE SWIFTIES," one fan commented, garnering more than 5,000 likes.

"Marcello showing his swiftie support by wearing friendship bracelets is so subtle but so reallll," another fan commented alongside a blushing and laughing emoji.

"NOT THE FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS," one fan wrote in all-caps.

Friendship bracelets are a staple for Swifties, and often feature beads and charms, and spell out her song titles, lyrics or fandom jokes. The bracelets are traded at the singer's concerts.

Swift briefly dated Gyllenhaal in 2010, sparking speculation that the majority of her 2012 album, Red, was inspired by their relationship, a theory that has persisted for years. Fans speculate that by Hernandez wearing friendship bracelets, he is demonstrating his alliance to Swift.

When the unexpected pairing of Gyllenhaal and Carpenter was first announced, Swift fans reacted. Carpenter is friends with Swift, having previously opened for her during the Latin America, Asia, and Australian legs of her Eras Tour. Fans were shocked to see a collaboration between Carpenter and Swift's ex.

In another one of the promos ahead of this week's Saturday Night Live, Gyllenhaal agrees to sign Hernandez's season finale yearbook. Hernandez is wearing friendship bracelets in this promo too. The actor spends an agonizing amount of time scribbling in the yearbook, turning it every which way and getting emotional with Hernandez looking on, who is periodically checking his watch.

After Gyllenhaal finally finishes and gives the yearbook a kiss, he hands the book back to Hernandez.

"Enjoy, papi," he says with a wink and click of his teeth.

"Papi?" Hernandez replies, confused.

He then checks the yearbook and finds a surprise: "B KEWL! -Jack"

The Saturday Night Live season 49 finale airs Saturday, May 18, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

