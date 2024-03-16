Tichina Arnold is inviting fans into her closet, almost quite literally.

The 54-year-old actress spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday from the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles, and she teased her latest business venture that's truly been decades in the making.

"I'm opening up my boutique. I've been collecting my clothes since the 80's, and I'm about to rent out my clothing," said the three-time Image Awards honoree about renting out some of her most iconic outfits, like the ones she wore on Martin. "Some of the Martin outfits, yeah."

Arnold then shared why she's going into this business that's about three months away from opening.

"I'm excited about it because you have a lot of young designers and young entrepreneurs, they can't afford to rent from all the big labels, so I want to open my closet to them so they can look good and have fun."

Arnold, who stars opposite Cedric the Entertainer as Tina Butler on the CBS hit The Neighborhood, recently reunited with her Martin co-stars while at 75th annual Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and Carl Anthony Payne II, four of the actors who brought the iconic comedy to life in the '90s, reunited during the show to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

However, instead of simply coming out onto stage together, the group was introduced sitting around a recreation of Martin's apartment from the hit sitcom. The reunion served as a bit of a sketch, in which Campbell pointed out how unfair it is that their show never got nominated for an Emmy. "Despite 132 episodes, huge ratings, and being in syndication so much that it's a little hard to see the '90s, spank-less version of myself," she said.

Host Anthony Anderson interrupted the debate about Martin deserving an Emmy, joking, "Like me, for the last 11 times, you're not going to get an Emmy."

The 2024 NAACP Image Awards air live Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on BET and CBS.

