Why Tina Turner Said She Was 'Excited' About Death

Tina Turner was not one to shy away from the topic of death. While the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died at the age of 83 on Wednesday following a long illness, her own mortality was something that she chalked up to part of her life's "journey."

In 2008, a then 68-year-old Turner spoke with Oprah Winfrey about her life, legacy and why she was excited about the prospect of getting older, and of death, even.

"I have to say, I welcome it with open arms," Turner said of aging. "My senior life is so much better than when I was young. The wisdom, the way I think. My attitude towards things. It really -- there is a change when you're still healthy and you still look good, your outlook changes on everything. You're really happy. You don't mind being 68. That number doesn't mean a thing."

She reflected back on the conversation in a 2013 sit-down with Winfrey, where she doubled down on her comments, adding that she had no regrets about anything she said, "Not of death. Not of any of that. All of that -- I've done it."

Turner added, "I am at a stage where -- you can get emotional when you start to talk about death. To be able to get to this stage, and say, 'Even when it's time, to leave and go to another planet -- excited about that 'cause I'm curious. What is it about? Nobody can tell you. 'Cause nobody has come back. I'm not excited to die, but I don't regret it when it's time for me. I've done what I came here to do. Now it's pleasure."

The "Proud Mary" singer, who had just wed Erwin Bach at the time, told Winfrey that she found a happiness and contentment with her life unlike what she had known in her younger years.

"It's a journey. You're born, you go through the journey, and then you leave the journey," the rock legend explained. "How you manage the journey is very, very important. I stayed on track. I stayed on course. Now, why I stayed on course -- I had a wish. My wish was to arrive here where I am today -- in this frame of mind, this physique, this healthiness, it's a happiness that I never knew that that's what happiness was."

Turner's rep confirmed the rock icon's death on Wednesday, revealing that she died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Turner's verified Instagram account also posted a statement confirming the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

