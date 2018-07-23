Why Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Will No Longer Appear on ‘Real Housewives’ (Exclusive)

One OG of the OC will be MIA for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Starting in episode two, viewers will notice someone missing from Vicki Gunvalson’s opening credits sequence: her daughter, Briana Culberson. Briana has appeared on every season of the Bravo hit since its premiere in 2006, even filming confessional interviews and popping up at reunion specials. But this year, she won’t make a single cameo.

“It broke my heart,” Vicki says of filming the opening credits without her daughter for the first time ever. “But, I'm happy for Briana.”

Since the end of season 12, Briana has relocated to the East Coast with her husband, Ryan, and their young sons, Troy and Owen.

“She was really in a place in her life with Ryan, Ryan just retired disability Marine, they decided to move to North Carolina, where he's from, and build a life there,” Vicki explains. “This is my new normal now, flying cross-country. Could you have moved any farther away?! This is not, like, a weekend trip! So, I'm doing the red eyes out, getting there in the morning and just spending as much time with them, and then heading back. So, it's my new normal.”

“She works still full-time as a nurse, and her husband looks after the boys,” Vicki continues. “She's got a four and six year old, Troy's almost six already! We saw him being born on camera, and they're the love of my life.”

“She wanted to just have a break and be kind of incognito, keep the kids off camera,” Vicki adds. “The unfortunate part about putting your kids on camera and yourself is, the trolls come out, and the negative people come out, and the people that have their 'opinion,' and she's like, 'I don't want to hear it anymore. I'm a good mother, a good wife. We have a good family. I don't want to hear any negativity,' and that happens. You know, people were trolling bad about Ryan or bad about her. It gets exhausting.”

