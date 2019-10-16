Why Women Kill is coming back.

CBS All Access' original anthology series from creator Marc Cherry has been renewed for a second season, one day before its freshman finale drops, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran star in the first season. The sophomore season will feature a new set of characters and stories, something Cherry teased prior to the series' debuting. "I will come up with different ways to show women killing season after season. I've got a lot of ideas," he teased in August. "I can't give away too much because that would be a spoiler!"

“Why Women Kill has had a phenomenal first season,” said Julie McNamara, EVP of Original Content at CBS All Access in a statement. “Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can’t wait to see what themes Marc explores next.”

Why Women Kill examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal … has not. The first season of the nine-episode series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's season closer, featuring Liu's Simone and Davenport's Karl in 1974 as they see the infamous Pasadena, California, mansion for the first time right before they buy it. It's then that the real estate agent reveals to the engaged couple that "a murder took place" at the home, referring to the 1950s storyline with Goodwin and Jaeger's characters.

"Someone was murdered in this house?!" Simone asks, intrigued.

"Was it the decorator?" Karl deadpans.

Soon after, Simone's country club pal Naomi (Finneran) comes by to say "hi" and to introduce her very young son, Tommy, with whom Simone later has a spicy affair. It's clear even from Simone and Tommy's first meeting that Tommy always had a crush on the socialite.

"You're pretty," Tommy innocently says, prompting Simone to laugh it off, "Kids say the cutest things!" And even Karl chimes in, joking, "Hands off young man. She's spoken for." Little does Karl know... Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.

The final episode of the first season of Why Women Kill will be available to stream Thursday at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on CBS All Access.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Why Women Kill' Star Leo Howard on Graduating From Disney to Making Out With Lucy Liu (Exclusive)

'Why Women Kill': Is This Open Marriage Falling Apart? Watch the Love Triangle Get Awkward! (Exclusive)

'Why Women Kill': Everything We Know About Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwin's Juicy Revenge Series

Related Gallery