Will Ferrell Steps Out With Wife and Kids in Rare Family Sighting at 'Barbie' London Premiere
‘Barbie’ London Premiere: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and More S…
Lola Consuelos on Taking Music and Industry Advice From Her Famo…
Why Blac Chyna ‘Will Always Have Respect’ for Exes Rob Kardashia…
Reese Witherspoon Pokes Fun at Her Old Red Carpet Looks
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
'America's Got Talent': Simon Praises 'Sensational' Autistic, Bl…
Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare and Aggr…
Adele Calls Tom Sandoval ‘Trash’ After Learning About Scandoval …
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Kardashian’s Reality TV Return
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson on Moving to College and If Reali…
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady: What's Going on Amid Romance Rumor…
Brian Austin Green 'Happy' for Ex Megan Fox After Machine Gun Ke…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Inside Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson’s Nashville Home (Exc…
Heidi Klum on Returning to 'AGT' and If She Ever Plans to Walk A…
Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support …
Zac Efron Flaunts His Toned Muscles on a Yacht in St. Tropez
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Dish on 'Oppenheimer' Cast Margarita …
It's not often Will Ferrell is seen out with his entire family, but that's exactly what transpired Wednesday in London at the Barbie premiere.
The 55-year-old funny man was seen out with his wife, Viveca Paulin, dressed to the nine alongside the couple's three sons -- Magnus, 19, Mattias, 16, and Axel, 13. Ferrell almost looked like his character in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated look inside Barbie Land, in which Ferrell plays a human. The CEO of Mattel, actually.
Ferrell, who met Viveca in 1995 at an acting class before tying the knot in 2000, wore a classic black suit. But instead of a black tie, he opted for, of course, a pink one. Viveca looked stunning in a blue dress while their children opted for dark-colored suits with sneakers, sans ties.
The couple doesn't have a social media presence, so seeing them out on the red carpet as a family is always a treat. In 2008, Ferrell dished to People some hilarious parenting advice. When asked to impart some fatherly wisdom, Ferrell shared, "For me, talk to your children, at least once a week."
"If you've got time, do it two or three times a week, but otherwise, I find the times where I let weeks and weeks go by without talking to my children, that adds up," he quipped.
Barbie's star-studded cast also includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.
Barbie hits theaters July 21.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Barbie' Cast Breakdown: Who's Who in Barbie Land
How Will Ferrell Has Been Using Humor to Help Kids Beat Cancer and Go to College
Will Ferrell Is Using His Iconic Characters to Help a Good Cause (Exclusive)
Related Gallery