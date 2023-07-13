It's not often Will Ferrell is seen out with his entire family, but that's exactly what transpired Wednesday in London at the Barbie premiere.

The 55-year-old funny man was seen out with his wife, Viveca Paulin, dressed to the nine alongside the couple's three sons -- Magnus, 19, Mattias, 16, and Axel, 13. Ferrell almost looked like his character in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated look inside Barbie Land, in which Ferrell plays a human. The CEO of Mattel, actually.

Ferrell, who met Viveca in 1995 at an acting class before tying the knot in 2000, wore a classic black suit. But instead of a black tie, he opted for, of course, a pink one. Viveca looked stunning in a blue dress while their children opted for dark-colored suits with sneakers, sans ties.

The couple doesn't have a social media presence, so seeing them out on the red carpet as a family is always a treat. In 2008, Ferrell dished to People some hilarious parenting advice. When asked to impart some fatherly wisdom, Ferrell shared, "For me, talk to your children, at least once a week."

"If you've got time, do it two or three times a week, but otherwise, I find the times where I let weeks and weeks go by without talking to my children, that adds up," he quipped.

Barbie's star-studded cast also includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.

Barbie hits theaters July 21.

