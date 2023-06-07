The boys are back in town. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are laying down the law on the set of Bad Boys 4.

The pair were spotted filming one of the movie's high-octane action scenes, and were decked out in full tactical police gear, complete with body armor and prop assault rifles.

The pair were all business as they shot the scene that was reportedly set at the Gatorland amusement park in Orlando, Florida.

Smith and Lawrence first revealed Bad Boys 4 was in the works in January in a video Smith posted to Instagram.

While the plans had been in motion for some time to get the fourth installment off the ground, the project, it seemed, experienced a bit of a speed bump after Smith's now-infamous Oscars slap.

But back in July, Lawrence put fans at ease when he told Ebony that "we got one more at least," in reference to at least one more sequel.

Then in April, Lawrence was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and after the ceremony he spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the hotly anticipated project.

"It has the chance to be the best one of them all and everybody's doing their thing," Lawrence shared with ET. "We got a lot of the team back from the last one. Big Willie's doing his thing as always and so focused and, yeah, it has the chance to be the biggest one."

The fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise has Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct, and features a script by Chris Bremner. The previous entry in the franchise, Bad Boys for Life, hit theaters in 2020, grossing $426 million at the box office. The franchise as a whole, beginning with the first installment in 1995, has grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office.

