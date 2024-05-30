Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are feeling the love.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars came out to Hollywood for the premiere of the latest installment of their long-running buddy cop franchise on Thursday, and the pair were joined by their families for the grand occasion.

Will and Martin spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet outside the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the pair reflected on celebrating the big night with the people in their lives who mean the most to them.

"That's nothing but love, man," marveled Martin, who was joined at the premiere by his ex-wife and close friend Shamicka Gibbs, their two daughters -- Iyanna Lawrence, 23, and Amara Lawrence, 21 -- as well as daughter Jasmine Page Lawrence, 28, from his previous marriage to Patricia Southall.

Iyanna Faith Lawrence, Shamicka Gibbs, Martin Lawrence, Jasmine Page Lawrence and Amara Trinity Lawrence at the Hollywood premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride of Die' on May 30, 2024. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Will was accompanied by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, their kids -- Jaden Smith, 25 and Willow Smith, 23 -- as well as Will's son Trey Smith, 31 -- from Smith's first marriage to Sheree Zampino -- and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris at the Hollywood premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride of Die' on May 30, 2024. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"It was beautiful seeing our kids together," Will told ET of the big dual family gathering on the carpet. "Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age."

"We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys," Will reflected. "So to have them here in their 30's is like [mind-blowing]."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Hollywood premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride of Die' on May 30, 2024. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last week, Jada came out to support Will internationally at a special screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Dubai, and Will reflected on the experience.

"This thing premiering in Dubai and then for us to go into Saudi Arabia and do the first ever Hollywood premiere in Saudi Arabia, this has been ridiculous," Smith said, beaming.

"The hospitality, the love, the culture, it just was beautiful," Martin added.

With the fourth Bad Boys film about to hit theaters, fans are wondering if there will be more stories to tell in the future, and Will said that he and Martin are always ready to reprise the "iconic duo" they play in the franchise -- Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

"You know, we're gonna keep going," Will said with a laugh. "We go till the wheels fall off."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die -- co-starring Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd Joe Pantoliano and Rhea Seehorn -- hits theaters June 7.

