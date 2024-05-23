Jada Pinkett Smith is showing her support for her husband, Will Smith! The 52-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the special screening of Will's new action film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in Dubai.

Jada wowed in a beautifully structured black and white Iris van Herpen dress with a wavy cape look down the back.

And though she attended the screening, she did not pose on the red carpet with Will.

She did take several photos with her husband's co-stars Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi on the red carpet.

Bilall Fallah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adil El Arbi attend the World Premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die at Dubai's Coca Cola Area on May 22, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images

Prior to the event, Jada took to Instagram to show off her high-fashion look, writing, "In a region that loves architecture…. @irisvanherpen is perfect for a Dubai red carpet."

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the World Premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die at Dubai's Coca Cola Area on May 22, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images

As for Will, the Oscar winner stepped out in a three-piece plaid grey suit and shades with a blinged-out chain around his neck. Will posed with co-star Martin Lawrence on the red carpet for the fourth installment of the action franchise.

Will posted about the event on Instagram, sharing several videos and photos from the evening.

"Well that was a FANTASTIC way to kick this thing off!" he wrote. "Thank You Dubai!! @badboys back on the move."

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend the World Premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die at Dubai's Coca Cola Area on May 22, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images

Jada and Will have publicly talked about the status of their relationship after Jada revealed in October that they had been separated since 2016 without ever publicly sharing the news.

In November 2023, Jada talked about her relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying, "We're staying together forever," and noting they "tried" to live separately for nearly a decade.

While speaking with ET earlier this month, Will listed Jada as his "ride or die."

Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's I've ever had," he told ET. "It's funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride or die right there."

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Bad Boys: Ride or Die follows the tried-and-true formula kicked off in its first film: Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) pull all kinds of hijinks as hardboiled detectives working for the Miami Police Department.

As for the fourth installment in the beloved Bad Boys franchise, the actor said that fans who love the classic Mike and Marcus banter are in for some new surprises as well as an exciting sequel overall as they "expanded the Bad Boys universe."

"We took an aggressive shot with this movie, we tried to keep it exciting -- we wanted to be [a] full-on popcorn movie but we wanted it to grow with the characters," he said of the film. "Not try to make the 25-year-old version of the movie -- no, these dudes make it be age-appropriate."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is in theaters on June 7.

