Adrienne Banfield-Norris wants to return to the red table. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith's mom at the premiere of Shirley on Tuesday, and the former Red Table Talk co-host shared her hope that the series will return.

"I hope for it to come back," Adrienne said of the former Facebook Watch series that she co-hosted with Jada and Willow Smith. "I think it's absolutely needed. I miss it. I think people need it. The people that I'm in communication with say that they miss it, so let's keep our fingers crossed."

The series, which was known for hosting difficult conversations, was canceled in 2023, along with the rest of Facebook's original programming.

"I try to have those important family discussions. We have a lot to be talking about," Adrienne said. "... We are growing and being blessed. We're growing, we're healing, and we're doing what we do. The family that prays together, stays together."

As for the likelihood that the series will find a new home, Adrienne said, "You got to talk to Jada about that, I don't know!"

Adrienne stepped out on Tuesday to support Regina King, who stars as Shirley Chisholm in Shirley. The movie tells the story of the late politician, who was the first-ever Black congresswoman, on her presidential campaign.

"She was doing so much. She was the first Black person to run for president. The first woman," Adrienne said. "... We know about her politically, but I don't know that much about her life, so I'm really, really excited by this project."

Shirley premieres March 22 on Netflix. Watch the video below for more on the film.

RELATED CONTENT: