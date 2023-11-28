They ride together. They die together. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are staying together for life.

The Worthy author makes the declaration on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, telling host Drew Barrymore that they will continue their marriage despite having shared to the world while promoting her memoir, Worthy, that they separated some seven years ago.

"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Barrymore tells Jada. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."

"We're staying together forever," she responds.

Seemingly in reference to her acknowledging that they gave it a shot living separate lives for nearly a decade, Jada says, "I tried. We tried."

The remarks come just days after they looked pretty couply on Thanksgiving. Will took to social media to share a carousel of photos that included the Bad Boys star planting a kiss on Jada's forehead as she had her arm wrapped around his waist.

It was back in October when Jada shocked the world, revealing on an NBC News primetime special that she and Will had been separated for seven years.

"Yes, it was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce," Jada said at the time.

The Girls Trip star also disclosed that she and Will had been leading "completely separate lives" since 2016.

Jada and Will put on a united front following Jada's revelation. At a book launch event in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, Will made a surprise appearance at the Enoch Pratt Free Library for a conversation about her memoir. Following the discussion, Will took the stage and showered Jada with praise.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," Will told her, as he gave her a sweet embrace, according to The Baltimore Banner. "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful'" -- a combination of brutal and beautiful.

Check local listings and tune in Tuesday for Jada's full interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

RELATED CONTENT: