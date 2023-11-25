Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got cozy on Thanksgiving amid their separation.

The I Am Legend star took to Instagram on Friday to share a carousel of photos of the family getting together for the holiday. One of the photos included Will planting a kiss on Jada's forehead while she closed her eyes, smiled and wrapped her arm around his waist. His left arm also wrapped around her back and waist.

They looked pretty couply in the photo, never mind that it was back in October when Jada made the stunning admission that she and Will have been separated for seven years. But they were together and affectionate on Thanksgiving, and they were joined by their children and each of their moms, Caroline Bright and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"Best Thanksgiving Ever! (That’s Mom-Mom with her 9 grandkids!!)," Will captioned his post.

Will and Jada's children -- Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23 -- were also in the mix, as was Will's eldest son, Trey, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, who was also part of the photoshoot that day.

Will and Jada's cozy pic comes just over a month after they were all smiles in another photo to celebrate Jada's mom's 70th birthday. Jada shared a carousel of photos from her mother's gold-themed soiree featuring the whole family.

The slides in the Set It Off actress' gallery include photos of Jada and Gammy about to embrace as Willow, Trey and Will cheer in the background, a snapshot of Gammy getting ready to blow out the candles of her gold-and-red birthday cake, and a photo of the birthday girl with her husband, Rodney Norris.

Despite the separation, Will and Jada have been putting out a united front. At a book launch event in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, Will made a surprise appearance at the Enoch Pratt Free Library for a conversation about her memoir, Worthy. Following the discussion, Will took the stage and showered Jada with praise.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," Will told her, as he gave her a sweet embrace, according to The Baltimore Banner. "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful'" -- a combination of brutal and beautiful.

