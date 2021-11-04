Will Smith Says He Had His House and Cars Seized, Went to Jail Before 'Fresh Prince' Fame (Exclusive)
When it rains, it pours.
Will Smith is getting candid about hitting rock bottom right before his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame. In ET's exclusive clip of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith above, the 53-year-old actor reveals he had his house and cars seized and went to jail. Oprah Winfrey kicks off the clip, noting how in his upcoming memoir, he says he "basically lost everything."
"So right before Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, I think people would be surprised to know, this is the first time, I realized…you basically lost everything," Winfrey asks Smith during their intimate conversation. "The government seized your cars, it took your home, you ended up in jail. You describe it in two words actually, 'rock bottom.' What was at the root of that downfall, Will? And the life lesson you took from it?"
Smith then replies, "When it rains, it pours. So getting into the fight at the radio station, Charlie punching the dude that landed me in jail, so the money is gone, the car is gone. I am laying on the floor in a jail cell and I am like, 'You've got to be kidding me!'"
"I won a GRAMMY eight months ago. Like, what is happening?" he recalls. "And it's just the spiral when it starts going the other way. It's like, sometimes you just have to get out the way and wait until the downward spiral stops."
Winfrey then notes that it was a spiral that Smith created and now can reflect on. "You see how the energy of yourself, everything you were doing, created that exact moment," she says.
The actor's interview with Winfrey is in support of his memoir, Will, which will be released on Nov. 9. A previous clip showed the actor sharing that he felt like he failed every woman he interacted with.
Additionally, Smith will also be dropping the first episodes of his docuseries, The Best Shape of My Life, on Nov. 8. In the docuseries, the King Richard star begins his goal of getting fit, but ends up going through an emotional journey of self-discovery as he also starts to write his book. The first trailer dropped last month.
The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5.
