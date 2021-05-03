Will Smith isn't exactly thrilled with his dad bod. The 52-year-old actor shared a photo of himself shirtless wearing swimming trunks and an unzipped jacket.

"I'm gonna be real wit y'all -- I'm in the worst shape of my life," he captioned the image.

Smith received some love in the comments from his famous friends.

Questlove wrote, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media."

Joel Kinnaman, who co-starred with Smith in Suicide Squad, wrote, "Hahahahaha 😂😂😂😂."

This isn't the first time Smith has been candid about his appearance. In September 2019, the actor called an "emergency" session of his family's digital series Red Table Talk to discuss hitting his highest weight ever.

It started when he ate lots of muffins on vacation and earned the nickname "Pudge Muffin."

“I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I’d ever weighed in my adult life,” he said at the time. “I got to 223 on Ali and I got to 225 on the muffin boat.”

He went on to share, “I eat food like an addict. I love food, but I realized my relationship with food was I eat for fun. I eat for joy.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Willow Smith Reacts to Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Speaking Out About Her Relationship With August Alsina This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Will Smith Calls Emergency Family 'Red Table Talk' After Hitting His Highest Weight Ever

Will Smith Says He Might Consider Running For Office at Some Point

Will Smith On Reconnecting With Janet Hubert in New 'Red Table Talk'

Related Gallery