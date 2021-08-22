William Petersen was hospitalized over the weekend amid production on the upcoming series CSI: Vegas.

The 68-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital for exhaustion on Friday, ET confirms. Filming on the show was brought to an early halt over the weekend when Petersen began to feel unwell.

"He wasn't feeling well on Friday," Petersen's rep tells ET. "He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and he was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure."

Petersen was taken from the CSI:Vegas set to a nearby hospital via ambulance, and has since been released and is reportedly in good condition.

The sequel series was first announced back in March, and features several of the stars of the original series, CSI, including Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham.

CSI: Vegas is set to shepherd in a brand new chapter of the franchise in Las Vegas, where the original series was also set. According to the official synopsis, "Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

CSI launched in October 2000 on CBS, and ran for 355 episodes over 15 seasons. Over the course of its run, several cast members departed, including Petersen, who left at the end of season 9 but appeared intermittently in subsequent seasons before returning for the finale in 2015.

CSI: Vegas is set to debut Oct. 6 on CBS.

