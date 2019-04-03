Looks like Will.i.am has found a new Fergie to collaborate with!

The Black Eyed Peas rapper was a guest on Lorraine this week, where he revealed he once had a musical session with the "real Fergie" -- Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York -- at her house over tea.

"She writes poetry," he explained. "A long time ago we had tea. She was like, 'You should come over my house for tea.' So I went over her house for tea and she said, 'You know I write poetry?' I was like, 'You know what'd be really cool? Is if you recited poetry to some of my music.'"

"I thought it'd be fun because, like, everybody knows me and [former Black Eyed Peas frontwoman] Fergie. But to have Fergie, real Fergie, drop some poetry lyricals over my beats?"

'To have the real Fergie dropping some lyrical poetry over my beats.' @thevoiceuk coach @iamwill chats about working with the real Fergie, revealing she writes poetry. pic.twitter.com/NIIyGjVJYz — Lorraine (@lorraine) April 3, 2019

Speaking with ET last June, the singer Fergie joked that becoming a mommy to son Axl, now 5, has made her question the "inappropriate" lyrics she often hears in music, including songs she wrote with Will.i.am and the band.

Hear the exclusive interview in the video below.

