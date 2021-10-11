William Shatner Shares Why It's Important That He Go to Space at 90

William Shatner is ready to make history! The 90-year-old Star Trek alum is set to fly into space on Wednesday with Blue Origin, the company founded by Jeff Bezos, as one of four passengers on board the New Shepard NS-18 ship.

Speaking with several morning shows on Monday, Shatner revealed to CBS Mornings that while there were many reasons he wanted to go to space, the bragging rights don't hurt as he will be the oldest person to ever travel the final frontier.

"I wanted to claim that I was the oldest person that went into [space]," he said of the title. "I want to see space, I want to see the Earth, I want to see what we need to do to save Earth. I want to have a perspective that hasn't been shown to me before. That's what I'm interested in seeing."

Shatner also shared on Good Morning America one big concern he has about traveling away from Earth.

"I plan to be looking out the window with my nose pressed against the window," he said. "The only thing I don't want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me."

The journey has been delayed a day due to high winds in Texas where the launch is scheduled to take place.

"I'm deeply disappointed because I was building up the enthusiastic response and now we've got to wait another day, but as you point out, it is really worth it," he told GMA. "What's a day with this extraordinary experience that we're about to have?"

As for his goals, Shatner quipped on the Today show, "The thing I really want to do is come back down."

Shatner, who portrayed Captain Kirk on the beloved Star Trek series, will be joined on the flight by Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, Chris Boshuizen, the co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, the co-founder of Medidata.

