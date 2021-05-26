Willow Smith Shares Dad Will's Surprising Reaction to Her Tattoos

Willow Smith is opening up about having tattoos and how her dad, Will Smith, feels about her getting them. In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Willow, Jada Pinkett Smith and Gammy all get matching tattoos from famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo. But this wasn't the first time Willow's been tatted. The "Transparent Soul" singer said her dad was the person she was most nervous to tell about her ink.

"He was actually the one that I was most nervous about," Willow recalled. "I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn't tell my dad."

Willow went on to reveal that Will, who has no tattoos of his own, eventually found out and called her a few days after she had gotten the half-sleeve.

"I showed it to him and he said, 'Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you,'" she said.

The Red Table Talk trio ended up getting matching lotus tattoos, something Gammy had been wanting to do since Willow first brought up her tattoos on the Facebook Watch show.

"We had a conversation about whether you were going to be in agreement of the three of us getting tattoos. We talked about that and you keep vacillating back and forth about it," Gammy argued in the flashback, to which Jada responded, "Oh, do I? Well, what tattoo would you like to get?"

Willow then shared that she would like to get three interlocking circles, which Jada said she was "down for" at the time.

In the latest episode, Jada told Willow and Gammy, "To keep my word, I lined up something really special," and that she did.

See their matching tattoos on Red Table Talk, streaming now on Facebook Watch.

