Willow Smith Shares Dad Will's Surprising Reaction to Her Tattoos
Willow Smith Praises the ‘Freedom’ of Being Polyamorous on ‘Red …
Britney Spears to Address Court in Conservatorship Case, Willow …
‘Red Table Talk’s Jada, Willow and Gammy on Secrets to Their Suc…
Ladies of ‘Red Table Talk’ Reflect on 3 Years of Their Eye-Openi…
Will Smith Shares Shirtless Photos and Says He’s in the ‘Worst S…
Jenny McCarthy Totally Floored After Husband Donnie Wahlberg's R…
Being Claudia Kishi: 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Actresses Talk Play…
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek Open Up About Miscarriages and T…
Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her for Aerial Stunt at 2021 Billbo…
Oprah Praises Prince Harry Ahead of Their New Docuseries ‘The Me…
Thomas Rhett on the Excitement of Touring Again and Being a Majo…
Geno Warns Mama June About the Dangers of Being in Prison (Exclu…
‘American Idol’ Judges on Finally Being Able to Have a Group Hug…
Billy Porter and the Cast of ‘Pose’ Kick Off Final Season With I…
Pink Reveals the Secret of Being a Boss in 'P!NK: All I Know So …
Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They…
Behind the Scenes of the Rob Lowe Family Takeover on Set of ‘9-1…
Judge Judy Says She Never Expected Her Courtroom Show to Last 25…
Behind the Scenes of Luke Bryan’s ‘Two Lane’ Beer Commercial (Ex…
Uzo Aduba Reflects on the Loss of Her Mom (Exclusive)
Willow Smith is opening up about having tattoos and how her dad, Will Smith, feels about her getting them. In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Willow, Jada Pinkett Smith and Gammy all get matching tattoos from famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo. But this wasn't the first time Willow's been tatted. The "Transparent Soul" singer said her dad was the person she was most nervous to tell about her ink.
"He was actually the one that I was most nervous about," Willow recalled. "I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn't tell my dad."
Willow went on to reveal that Will, who has no tattoos of his own, eventually found out and called her a few days after she had gotten the half-sleeve.
"I showed it to him and he said, 'Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you,'" she said.
The Red Table Talk trio ended up getting matching lotus tattoos, something Gammy had been wanting to do since Willow first brought up her tattoos on the Facebook Watch show.
"We had a conversation about whether you were going to be in agreement of the three of us getting tattoos. We talked about that and you keep vacillating back and forth about it," Gammy argued in the flashback, to which Jada responded, "Oh, do I? Well, what tattoo would you like to get?"
Willow then shared that she would like to get three interlocking circles, which Jada said she was "down for" at the time.
In the latest episode, Jada told Willow and Gammy, "To keep my word, I lined up something really special," and that she did.
See their matching tattoos on Red Table Talk, streaming now on Facebook Watch.
RELATED CONTENT
Willow Smith Reunites Mom Jada's Band for Mother's Day Performance
Jada Pinkett Smith Agrees to Matching Tattoos With Willow and Gammy
'Red Table Talk' Hosts Break Down the 'Invisible Black Women Epidemic'
Related Gallery