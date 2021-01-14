It's a girl for Wilmer Valderrama!

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to excitedly share with fans that his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, is pregnant with a baby girl. Valderrama announced the news with a video montage featuring footage from their gender reveal party.

"A moment that will live in our hearts, the instant we found out that we were having a [girl]," he captioned it, using the hashtag "#ItsJustUs3Now."

Less than an hour before the announcement was made, Valderrama teased that the reveal was coming. "Boy or Girl?" he asked his followers. "Place your bets on that comment bar... Reveal in 45mins...."

This marks the first child for both Valderrama and Pacheco, who became engaged last January. "I gotta say that I am very happy in my life," the That '70s Show star gushed to ET, just two months before popping the question. "In this very moment I feel like, it's so interesting, you work so far for so long and you feel like all of a sudden you're starting over again."

"In my career, and specifically in my personal life, I am very happy where I am at," he added. "I think that I have grown up to be the man that I am meant to be. I am the most grounded that I've ever been. I'm the most excited and the most energetic about what's ahead of me. I'm ready for the next chapter."

Hear more in the video below.

