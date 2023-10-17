The music world witnessed a heartwarming and intimate celebration on Sunday as Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the legendary Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, tied the knot with his fiancée, Andraia Allsop.

The couple, who have been together for eight years, said "I do" surrounded by 90 close friends and family members at their Los Angeles home, according to People.

The special day held even more significance for the couple, as their wedding date coincided with their first-date anniversary, Oct. 15, 2015. Their wedding was a tribute to their enduring love and the challenges they had overcome together.

"Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together," Andraia shared with the outlet. "The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love."

The couple chose the intimate setting of their own living room for the ceremony, allowing them to have privacy while sharing their moment with everyone. Following the indoor ceremony, the celebration continued outdoors in their backyard, beautifully decorated with string lights and floral arrangements.

One of Wolfgang's closest family friends -- whom the musician has known for nearly three decades -- officiated the wedding.

The ceremony featured stunning stained-glass windows, the same backdrop that Lady Gaga used in one of her performances, along with dusty rose and mauve-colored flowers, creating a romantic atmosphere.

The Mammoth WVH frontman paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Eddie, by walking down the aisle with his mother to the instrumental piece "316," a song written by his father for him. Bertinelli expressed her joy at seeing her son get married, describing it as a beautiful gift.

"It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives," she said. "They really ‘get’ one another. Their humor is very similar, they like similar things, they know how to give each other space and they’re just so comfortable together."

Andraia's entrance was equally special, as she walked down the aisle with her father to Dean Martin's "Everybody Loves Somebody," a nod to her love for the legendary performer. Her unique decision to have her grandmothers as flower girls added a heartwarming touch to the ceremony, as it honored her family's history.

For her wedding dress, Andraia wore an Eva Lendel creation, featuring sheer long sleeves with lace detail and a V-neck. The couple wrote their own vows and ensured that their loved ones who couldn't be present were remembered throughout the day.

The couple also set up an empty chair at the ceremony in memory of those who had died. In addition, they adorned their living room with photos of their family and loved ones, creating a touching tribute.

The dessert featured tiramisu and a wedding cake from SusieCakes, a non-negotiable choice for the couple. Wolfgang humorously stated, "We knew we wanted a cake from SusieCakes because that's the best bakery in California, and I think that was the first thing we were like, 'We're going to need to do that because it's the best.'"

The reception had a DJ, and Wolfgang playfully suggested that some of the songs on the playlist might be unexpected. The couple wanted to make sure their guests had a good time, with Wolfgang noting, "It's my wedding, and I'll do whatever I want."

Although they felt like they were already married, the couple was excited to make it official in front of their loved ones. Their journey from their first Instagram connection to this special day has been filled with love and support, making it a story worth celebrating.

As Wolfgang continues his busy touring schedule, he and Andraia cherish the quiet moments they share. "Home is where we are together," he said. Andraia echoed the sentiment, adding, "And home could be anywhere. It could be a hotel room, it could be a bus, or it could be our actual house. Home is just where the two of us are."

Reflecting on their wedding day, Wolfgang described it as "comfy" and "like drinking water for the soul."

In July 2022, the couple took to Instagram to announce that he popped the question to his longtime love. Wolfgang shared a smiling shot of himself and Andraia to announce the news. In the glowing pic, Andraia happily rests her newly adorned hand on her grinning fiancé's face. "She said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️," Wolfgang captioned the shot. Andraia reposted the sweet post on her Instagram Story.

RELATED CONTENT: