Women of Upcoming 'Terminator' Film Revealed in New Photo

Killer machines from the future have some tough women to contend with in the upcoming Terminator reboot.

On Wednesday, the first image from the production was released showcasing the film’s trio of stars including Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes and, returning to the franchise (on screen, at least) for the first time since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is Linda Hamilton reprising the iconic character of Sarah Conner.

All three women are dressed in suitably post-apocalyptic attire and, except for Reyes, are armed for battle. Hamilton sports a short hairstyle while carrying a shotgun and dressed in militaristic garb. Meanwhile, Reyes, who plays Dani Ramos, is wearing what appears to be a uniform of some type. Lastly and most prominently featured is Davis, who’s playing Grace.

Like Hamilton, the Blade Runner: 2049 star has a trimmed haircut and brandishes a steel pole as they stand before a smoke-filled road. It’s noteworthy that her character appears to be covered in subtle-yet-precise surgical scars. Could she be some type of enhanced human? It would certainly be in keeping with the franchise’s previous elements.

The film is currently in production and the plot is still under wraps, but fans can expect to see Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise the role that first brought him fame in 1984. And he won’t be the only Terminator on the block. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Gabriel Luna has also been enlisted to somehow bring the iconic mechanical monsters to life.

The upcoming reboot will mark the first time the franchise’s creator, James Cameron, has taken on producing duties since T2, perhaps promising something fresh following Terminator: Genisys’ lackluster reception and box office returns in 2015.

"We have to ask ourselves some fundamental questions: Is there something that can be said in this Terminator universe that hasn't been said -- and is relevant to the world we're in right now?" Cameron told ET in 2017. "There's so much in our world that's catching up to Terminator. We have killer robots, they're called unpiloted combat drones ... we're on the cusp of artificial intelligence that could be equal of a human intelligence."

The untitled Terminator reboot will be released on Nov. 22, 2019.

