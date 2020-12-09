Nothing bonds two people quite like playing arch nemeses in the biggest superhero movie of the year. Look no further than Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig and this exclusive Wonder Woman 1984 featurette, in which they exclusively talk about how much they love each other.

"I love Kristen Wiig," Gadot announces in the package, with Wiig cosigning the sentiment. ("Gal and I love each other!") Even Chris Pine, the actual love interest of the movie, chimes in to say that the gals "make an awesome duo."

WW84 sees a reclusive Diana Prince (Gadot) finding a friend in Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva (Wiig), a name that will be very familiar to comic book fans: After transforming into The Cheetah, she becomes one of Wonder Woman's greatest foes.

"It was an instant connection. We have a very similar sense of humor," Wiig says. "Gal is a great scene partner and friend, but at the same time, we can immediately go into, like, those scenes where we have that supervillain-hero rivalry."

The featurette includes plenty of hamming it up, dancing and laughter on set, even between takes as the two film an intense fight sequence before Wiig's character goes fully feline. Watch above.

Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 25.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984' on HBO Max This Christmas

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Brought Her to Tears Even Though She's 'Not an Easy Crier' (Exclusive)

Upcoming DC Movies: 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'The Batman' and More