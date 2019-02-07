Woody Allen has filed a $68 million lawsuit against Amazon Studios.

The 83-year-old director alleges that Amazon Studios has backed out of a four-picture financing and distribution deal due to "a 25-year-old, baseless allegation," multiple outlets report.

Allen alleges that Amazon is no longer releasing A Rainy Day in New York, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning, although the film has been completed for over six months and he spent over $20 million to create it. He also claims Amazon has backed out of three other movies, giving only vague reasoning.

"Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year-old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen — and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract,” the suit alleges, according to Variety. "There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises."

Allen has found himself in the middle of controversy in recent years, especially after his daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a child. Allen has vehemently denied the accusations.

Last January, Farrow gave her first TV interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, where she detailed the claims against her father.

"I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother's country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up," Farrow claimed. "And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted."

"As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts," she continued. "As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger."

Since then, stars like Chalamet, Gomez and Rebecca Hall have donated the money they made from working on Allen's films to #TimesUp, the #MeToo movement and other charities.

